Alina Müller Headlines Boston’s PWHL Franchise’s Inaugural Draft Selections

The Boston franchise of the PWHL is starting to take shape after the first-ever draft on Monday.

General manager Danielle Marmer decided to stay local by selecting Northeastern University standout Alina Müller with the third overall pick in the inaugural draft.

“I’m super happy to be back in Boston,” Müller said in a press conference shortly after her selection. “I’ve had the best times of my life there and now being able to come back as a professional athlete, unbelievable. I’m super excited.”

Müller joins goaltender and former teammate Aerin Frankel, defender Megan Keller and forward Hilary Knight, all of whom have ties to Boston in their careers.

“I’m sure when I see (Aerin) I’m going to be crying,” Müller said. “It’s a dream. She’s, in my opinion, the best goalie in the world and an even better person.”

Before the PWHL was former, Müller had signed a one-year contract with the Boston Pride. She was thrilled to be drafted by the Boston franchise.

“I think I would have been happy anywhere,” Müller said. “But I can say now that Boston was my first choice. I’m glad it played out that way. I still can’t really believe it and I’m very happy.”

Including Müller, Boston selected 15 players in the draft — seven forwards, five defenders and one goalie.

BOSTON PWHL FRANCHISE DRAFT SELECTIONS

Forwards: Jamie-Lee Rattray, Loren Gabel, Hannah Brandt, Theresa Schafzahl, Taylor Girard, Sophie Shirley

Defenders: Sophie Jaques, Jessica DiGirolamo, Emily Brown, Emma Buckles, Jess Healey

Goaltender: Emma Söderberg

The Boston franchise of the PWHL has yet to name the team or a location for home games. The season is set to start in January.