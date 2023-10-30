[nesn_fubo network=”FOX”]

For the first time in over two decades, a World Series game is set to be played in the desert.

The Diamondbacks and the Rangers will meet for Game 3 of the Fall Classic on Monday. The primetime contest will break a deadlock, as Texas claimed the opener in walk-off fashion before Arizona bounced back with an eight-run win.

The visitors will give the ball to Max Scherzer, who allowed a combined seven runs across 6 2/3 innings in his first two starts of the postseason. The D-Backs will counter with Brandon Pfaadt, who only allowed five earned runs over 16 2/3 innings this October.

Here’s how you can watch Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 3:

When: Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams:Fubo — free trial | FOX