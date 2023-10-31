The Diamondbacks can be pushed to the brink of elimination Tuesday night.

The Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the 2023 World Series heading into Game 4 at Chase Field. Texas broke a best-of-seven series deadlock with a 3-1 triumph Monday, which maintained the club’s perfect record on the road this postseason.

Tuesday’s starting pitching matchup will feature a battle of left-handers. Arizona will hand the ball to Joe Mantiply, while visitors will counter with Andrew Heaney.

Here’s how to watch World Series Game 4:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams:Fubo — free trial | FOX