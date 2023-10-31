The Diamondbacks can be pushed to the brink of elimination Tuesday night.

The Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the 2023 World Series heading into Game 4 at Chase Field. Texas broke a best-of-seven series deadlock with a 3-1 triumph Monday, which maintained the club’s perfect record on the road this postseason.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 10/31, 6:22pm
Texas Rangers
TEX
-106
Tue 10/31, 8:03 PM
TEX -1.5 O/U 9.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Arizona Diamondbacks
ARI
-114

Tuesday’s starting pitching matchup will feature a battle of left-handers. Arizona will hand the ball to Joe Mantiply, while visitors will counter with Andrew Heaney.

Here’s how to watch World Series Game 4:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:03 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams:Fubo — free trial | FOX

Story continues below advertisement

More MLB:

MLB Insider Sees Red Sox As Suitors For Marquee Free Agents

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images