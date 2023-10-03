The wild-card round of the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs kicks off Tuesday afternoon in The Sunshine State.

The Rays are set to host the Rangers for Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-three series. Tampa Bay earned the American League’s fourth seed with a 99-win regular season, while Texas is No. 5 after being edged out by the Houston Astros in the AL West.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 10/3, 12:48pm
Texas Rangers
TEX
+131
90-72
Tue 10/3, 3:08 PM
TB -1.5 O/U 8
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Tampa Bay Rays
TB
99-63
-154

The starting pitching matchup at Tropicana Field will see right-handed fireballer Tyler Glasnow go up against southpaw Jordan Montgomery. The Rays are the betting favorite for Game 1, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how you can watch the Rangers-Rays postseason game:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Featured image via Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports Images