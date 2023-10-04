The Rays will try to keep their 2023 World Series dreams alive Wednesday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay is set to host Texas for Game 2 of the teams’ American League wild-card series. The Rangers blanked the Rays in Tuesday’s series opener on the strength of seven strong innings from starter Jordan Montgomery.

The pitching matchup for the second contest of the best-of-three series will see Nathan Eovaldi toe the rubber for the visitors opposite Zach Eflin. If Texas prevails, it will move onto a divisional-round series with the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles.

Here’s how to watch Rangers-Rays Game 2:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN