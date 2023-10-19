Red Sox Icon David Ortiz Sees Himself In This Playoff Performer

David Ortiz rose to fame for his heroic postseason performances throughout his career with the Boston Red Sox.

Ortiz posted a .947 career OPS with 17 home runs in the postseason with multiple walk-off hits throughout a storied run in a Red Sox uniform. Few players deliver in the clutch like Ortiz did.

In recent years, one slugger has stepped up to deliver in Ortiz-style fashion, though.

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Álvarez is in the midst in another postseason of ridiculous production as one of the hardest outs in the sport. Through Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers, Álvarez has six home runs this postseason while slashing .407/.467/1.148 with a 1.615 OPS. Álvarez is putting together quite the track record, capturing the 2021 ALCS MVP and belting the game-winning home run in clinching game of the 2022 World Series.

Story continues below advertisement

After another playoff win, Álvarez and Ortiz united on the MLB on FOX postgame show on Wednesday night.

“Baby Papi!” Ortiz exclaimed as Álvarez arrived on set.

There may not be a higher compliment that the Houston slugger could receive. Ortiz noted that he felt “emotional” watching Álvarez play as he sees so much of himself in watching his production.

Story continues below advertisement

With similar statures and similar production, the comparisons between Álvarez and Ortiz are there for everyone to see.

The Astros look to even up the ALCS at two wins apiece against the Texas Rangers in Game 4 on Thursday night.