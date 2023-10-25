The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday officially entered a new era and announced the organization’s next head of baseball operations.

The Red Sox named Craig Breslow, a 2013 World Series champion and former Chicago Cubs assistant general manager, the organization’s chief baseball officer.

“The Boston Red Sox today announced that Craig Breslow has been hired as Chief Baseball Officer,” the team wrote in a release. “In this role, he will be responsible for all baseball operations matters.”

Breslow takes over the position previously held by Chaim Bloom, who worked in the role from 2019 to 2023.

The former Red Sox reliever expressed his appreciation to return to the organization in a front office role.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Boston Red Sox, an organization that means so much to my family and to me,” Breslow said through the team release. “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead baseball operations and work alongside so many talented people. I’d like to thank John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy for entrusting me with executing the vision we share for this organization. I know firsthand how special winning in Boston is, and I look forward to once again experiencing that passion and success with our fans.”

After his 12-year career in Major League Baseball, the Connecticut native spent five seasons in baseball operations with the Cubs.

Breslow posted a 3.80 ERA in five seasons with Boston.

The Red Sox will introduce Breslow at a press conference Nov. 2.