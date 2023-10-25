If there’s one thing the Red Sox have struggled with recently, it’s their ability to develop and maximize starting pitchers.

Craig Breslow is expected to change that when he arrives in Boston.

In the past five seasons, you can count the amount of quality starting pitchers the Red Sox have developed on three fingers. We’d say one hand, but that would be giving them too much credit, as Brayan Bello looks like the only true hit. Nick Pivetta has been a rollercoaster, with the high points being high enough to include him, while Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford each get half a point because at least one of them will be in the bullpen next season.

The lack of development extends beyond prospects as well, with veteran free agents coming into mostly poor results. Corey Kluber, Garrett Richards and Martin Perez all had rough Red Sox stints sandwiched between solid seasons in other places. Michael Wacha and James Paxton were each effective for stretches, though they would have been best utilized as trade pieces at the past two deadlines.

It’s a long-running issue for the Red Sox, but there’s hope that it could be coming to an end.

Breslow, who Boston reportedly hired to replace former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, made a name for himself by retooling the way the Chicago Cubs developed pitchers. In 2023, Cubs minor-league pitchers were tops in average fastball velocity and second in “stuff” metrics, according to The Athletic.

Breslow believes there are three primary areas of pitching development: velocity, pitching movement/shape and command. It starts with maximizing velocity and goes from there, which has led to incredible results from the likes of Marcus Stroman, Adbert Alzolay and Justin Steele, who will receive National League Cy Young votes this season.

In Breslow’s time with the organization, the Cubs became one of the best teams in baseball at developing pitching. Now, it’s time for him to work his magic with the Red Sox.