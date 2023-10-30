Red Sox Pitcher Shows Off Developing Pitch In Offseason Workout

Even in a down season, the Boston Red Sox featured a talented bullpen with a number of quality leverage relievers.

With time to improve in the offseason, one pitcher is getting to work to add another pitch to his arsenal.

John Schreiber posted a 3.86 ERA in 46 appearances this season to add to backend arms such as Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen. With still room to grow, the 29-year-old is working on a cutter this offseason to further attacks hitters and offer a number of looks on the mound.

In a new workout video with Driveline Baseball, Schreiber details the grip, the action of the pitch from his arm slot and what he hopes to find in adding the cutter.

.@johnnyschreiber perfecting his cutter with @brandonmmann in a recent pitch design 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6vOE9Yt9Dl — Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) October 29, 2023

The righty appears to be looking for another pitch to change the eye level of hitters from his normal sweeping breaking ball.

In 2023, Schreiber featured a fastball, sinker, slider and changeup as he works on the cutter.

Schreiber looks to lead the charge in a standout bullpen for a potentially improved Red Sox squad in 2024. When rested and not overtaxed, the bullpen can once again be one of the best in baseball next season.