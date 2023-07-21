The Boston Red Sox’s approach to the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline is a mystery.

Will they lean into the market and look to poach some of the many talented arms that are primed to be available? Will they take a cautious approach and look to keep building toward the future? They could follow the same script as 2022 and capitalize on their assets by making additions and subtractions.

One thing that might influence Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s ultimate decision? The impending return of John Schreiber.

It’s no secret that Boston has dealt with its fair share of injuries in 2023, with the pitching staff losing out on months worth of production from Chris Sale, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck. Schreiber’s absence has flown under the radar, though.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old went on the injured list retroactive to May 16 with a right teres major strain and hasn’t appeared in a game since. That injury has left the Red Sox’s (admittedly great) bullpen without one of its best arms, but that could be changing soon.

Schreiber has been great in his rehab assignments in July, capping things off with two perfect outings in Double-A Portland — giving him just one earned run on two hits and one walk, and six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in six rehab outings. The goal was always to have Schreiber go back-to-back outings before being elevated, which puts him on track to rejoin the Red Sox at some point during their upcoming homestand.

That will provide Boston with another right-hander in the ‘pen, something that has been a rarity recently. The Red Sox, as of July 20, have six left-handed arms (Brennan Bernardino, Richard Bleier, Joe Jacques, Chris Murphy, Joely Rodriguez and Brandon Walter) coming off the bench as opposed to four right-handers (Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Nick Pivetta and Josh Winckowski).

The return of Schreiber will not only provide Boston with balance, but another pitcher who is experienced in high-leverage situations. In 83 appearances for the Red Sox, Schreiber has a 2.22 ERA in 85 innings with 100 strikeouts and 28 walks.

Story continues below advertisement

There are MLB teams primed to pay a pretty penny for that kind of production, while the Red Sox will get it for free.