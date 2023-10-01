The Red Sox will play their final game of the 2023 Major League Baseball season Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Boston and Baltimore are set to wrap up their four-game divisional set. The finale comes three days after the Orioles clinched their first American League East championship since 2014. Baltimore will enter the MLB playoffs as the top seed in the Junior Circuit.

Alex Cora didn’t make many tweaks to his lineup coming off Saturday night’s loss. The only new faces in the starting nine are Bobby Dalbec and Connor Wong, who will play first base and catch Sunday, respectively.

The starting pitching matchup will see Tanner Houck go up against Kyle Bradish, who currently owns the fourth-lowest ERA in baseball.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (77-84)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (5-10, 5.31 ERA)

ORIOLES (101-60)

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Adley Rutschman, C

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B

Cedric Mullins, CF

Heston Kjerstad, LF

Adam Frazier, 2B

Jordan Westburg, 3B

James McCann, C

Kyle Bradish, RHP (12-7, 2.86 ERA)