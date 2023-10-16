Rex Ryan Fires Off Blunt (And Correct) Take On Lowly Patriots

The Patriots are a bad football team, and there are no longer any ways to spin it to claim the contrary.

New England’s status among the NFL’s worst isn’t a new revelation. It was made apparent when the Patriots suffered the two worst losses to date of the Bill Belichick era in consecutive weeks. But when New England had an effective last-chance opportunity to save its season Sunday, it didn’t show up.

Yes, the Patriots didn’t lose by 30-plus in Las Vegas like they did against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. But they nonetheless fell to a deeply flawed Raiders team that played an entire half at Allegiant Stadium with its backup quarterback. The final nail in New England’s Week 6 coffin was rather fitting, as Mac Jones was mauled in his own end zone on a game-sealing safety.

Rex Ryan thoroughly enjoyed watching the Patriots struggle in Las Vegas, and he seemed equally happy to pour salt in the wound with a very candid assessment of Belichick’s team.

“This team sucks,” Ryan said Monday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I’m telling you, they stink. They absolutely stink. Where is the fight? Where is the energy? Where’s the passion? I don’t see it. I don’t see it.”

Even the most staunch Patriots supporters would have a tough time trying to counter Ryan’s take. Results are one thing, but an inadequate competition level is an entirely separate issue. High effort was something you used to always be able to bank on with the Patriots, but times have changed in Foxboro, Mass.

Now, the only source of optimism in New England might be a 2024 top draft pick who could usher in a new era for the franchise.