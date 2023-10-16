Kendrick Bourne wants to know what kind of team the Patriots are going to be for the rest of the season.

Contrary to what Deatrich Wise says, New England is not a great football team. That was made clear after back-to-back blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints and confirmed with another defeat at the hands of the mediocre-at-best Las Vegas Raiders. But even with a brutal injury situation, the Patriots have enough talent and a solid coaching structure to be competitive week in and week out.

Competition requires a certain mindset and effort level from every player on the roster, though. And with morale in Foxboro, Mass. seemingly lower than ever under Bill Belichick, Bourne wants to know if the Patriots will continue to fight or roll over.

“I think we’re all right, man,” Bourne told reporters after New England’s loss at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It’s a good test for us. It’s up to us to look ourselves in the mirror and see who we are individually and what we are going to bring every day. Are we just going to quit and come in to work to just work? Or are we going to come to work to really work and put in effort so we can change this thing around? If we get guys coming in like that, I think it will change.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s tough to see even a slight turnaround coming for the Patriots in the coming weeks. New England will host the loaded Buffalo Bills on Sunday and then travel to Miami for a Week 8 matchup with the high-powered Dolphins.

Bourne’s commitment to optimism and encouragement is admirable. But at this point, it feels safe to say this is a lost season for the Patriots.