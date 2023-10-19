Rob Gronkowski clearly sees some irony in Tom Brady criticizing the current state of physicality in the NFL.

Brady captured the attention of the football world on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast when he argued today’s game is “more like flag football.” The remark drew a response from Gronkowski, who watched the seven-time Super Bowl champion receive special treatment from referees.

“I mean, Tom, you got to appreciate that rule,” Gronkowski said Wednesday on the “Up & Adams” show. “You’re a quarterback. I mean, it was already flag football for you, brother. Some of those calls for you last year — your last year — they barely touched you. That call with the Atlanta Falcons, they were getting a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. All of the rules go in your favor, Tom. And you’re not playing anymore.”

Gronkowski makes a fair point, but Brady played long enough to know what the NFL used to be like. In the future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s early years with the New England Patriots, officials did not go out of their way to protect signal-callers or any other players on the gridiron.

That didn’t deter Brady, who helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls in the early 2000s. But as Gronkowski said, the legendary QB definitely was the beneficiary of more than a few ticky-tack calls across the back nine of his career.