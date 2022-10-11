Tom Brady Pokes Fun At Controversial Call From Bucs-Falcons

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL community is up in arms over a roughing the passer call that benefitted Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Naturally, Brady is having fun with the situation.

For those who are unaware, with the Buccaneers leading by six points, Brady was sacked by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a third-and-5 with just over three minutes to go in the game. As opposed to the play amounting in a fourth down forcing Tampa Bay to punt, NFL officials flagged Atlanta for roughing the passer to extend the drive. The Falcons would never get the ball back.

Though the referees assigned to Sunday’s game addressed the decision after the fact, that hasn’t been enough for football fans. Looking to get an answer for them, Jim Gray asked Brady about the penalty on their podcast “Let’s Go!” on Monday. The 45-year-old didn’t provide much of an answer.

“Like I said, I don’t throw the flags,” Brady said. “I just throw tablets.”

Brady, of course, is referring to his sideline blowup from earlier this season where he had a rule-changing display of emotion.

With the amount of discourse that has gone into finding a line between protection of quarterback and over-protection of quarterbacks, adding a lightning rod like Brady has only served to further interest. Without a clear path to resolution, NFL fans could be hung up on this topic for a while.