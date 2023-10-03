Shannon Sharpe Throws Shade On Size Of Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis

Not everyone is a fan of the moves the Boston Celtics have made during the offseason.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe threw some serious shade at Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis after Boston traded Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday on Sunday.

On his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Sharpe asked guest Chad Ochocinco who was the favorite in the Eastern Conference between the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, who added Damian Lillard as a running mate for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ochocinco quickly responded with the Bucks.

“The only thing I’m gonna say about the Celtics, they did give up some of their size with Robert Williams,” Sharpe said. “My question is who are you gonna put on Giannis? You gonna put Porzingis on him? You gonna put Al Horford on him?”

Sharpe added the Celtics’ decision to give up Williams will cause a problem for Boston when they try and guard both Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the lane.

Along with trying to guard the Bucks’ duo, Sharpe also questioned which Celtics player would guard Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Ochocinco said the Celtics had only one choice — Porzingis.

Here comes the shade.

“Man, at 7-foot-3, 117 pounds?” Sharpe exclaimed. “I mean Porzingis, that man is so skinny he could look through a keyhole with both eyes.”

To be fair, Porzingis is actually listed at 240 pounds, not 117 as Sharpe claims.

After the trades, Boston and Milwaukee are the co-favorites to win the 2024 NBA Final.