Tom Brady Gives Playful Patriots Reminder To Peyton Manning

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had plenty of historic battles throughout their legendary careers between the New England Patriots taking on the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

Many of the early battles came in the cold-weather elements of New England. The weather became another topic of discussion when Manning discussed a chilly airplane flight he had recently taken and looped his former rival into the conversation.

“Has Tom sat in 36F on a Delta flight?” Manning said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “It’s as cold as I’ve ever been. I’ve played in a lot of cold weather games.”

Manning did play and lost a fair number of early games in Foxboro with the weather often below freezing, including losses to the Patriots in the 2003 AFC Championship game and the 2004 AFC Divisional round, both of which were affected by the elements.

Brady had a perfect response on X, formerly known as Twitter, playing into Manning’s relationship with the cold.

“I’m sure the temperature was perfect,” Brady wrote with laughing emojis. “Peyton could never handle life outside the dome.”

I’m sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome… 🙄😂 https://t.co/6tfhZp4a0E — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 19, 2023

Brady held the better record over Manning in their careers at 11-6 while Manning bested Brady in three of their five playoff matchups.

The respective teams of those quarterbacks may be longing for the past rivalry more than usual with the Patriots, Broncos and Colts going a combined 5-13 through Week 6 in the 2023 season.