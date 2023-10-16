While the New England Patriots scored their first touchdown since Week 3 on Sunday, Mac Jones and the offense still struggled in a 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The third-year quarterback got off to another slow start with another ugly interception in the first half. Jones did make some key throws in the second half before the offense timed out on its final possession.

On the afternoon, Jones finished 24-for-33 with 200 passing yards and an interception.

After calling out the poor turnover during the game broadcast, former quarterback and NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo cemented a few more thoughts on where the Patriots stand in their offense with Jones.

“Mac Jones is better than what is being talked about or being shown,” Romo said postgame, per NFL on CBS. “Sometimes, the tape shows that he’s not playing well at times. I think the reason why he hasn’t been replaced is because I think he’s actually helping them have a chance to win more often than the opposite.”

In order to show that he is indeed better than his recent play, Romo acknowledged that Jones has to start by taking better care of the football with improved decision-making.

“The last two weeks were terrible,” Romo explained. “When you look at it, these games come down to turnovers. The turnover he had today was not okay. That is an indiscriminate throw with a guy wide open. You can look back and say those are points. At the end of it, you end up losing by just a little bit. That could be the difference in the game.”

Jones has work to do with two important division matchups coming up against the Buffalo Bills at home before a trip to Miami to take on the Dolphins.