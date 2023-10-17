Tedy Bruschi has a feeling this could be Bill Belichick’s last season with the Patriots, and one of his former teammates is starting to feel the same way.

One day after New England dropped to 1-5 on the season, Bruschi explained why he believes Belichick is considering retiring after the campaign. Law, who won three Super Bowls alongside Bruschi and under Belichick, was asked for his opinion on the take Tuesday morning.

“If he wants to walk away, Tedy, there might be something to that,” Law said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “When I’m looking at him on the sideline, he doesn’t look like he’s having a lot of fun. It’s no fun losing. You see everything about the body language and stuff. He’s a defensive guy. Those guys can’t stop a nose bleed if you gave them a whole year’s supply of Kleenex and cotton balls. They can’t stop (expletive).

“He’s not having fun no more. I gotta agree with Tedy, but that’s if they’re not going to give him no talent. He’s going to go down as the greatest of all time, but you don’t want to go out there and feel like that. Walk away and be great.”

Of course, the decision to be back on the Patriots’ sideline next season might not be entirely Belichick’s to make. Robert Kraft has final say on the matter, and Bruschi believes the longtime franchise owner might be starting to consider whether it’s time to turn the page in Foxboro, Mass.

But if Kraft does decide to move on from Belichick, it reportedly won’t be a standard transition of power in New England. That should be expected when arguably the greatest football coach of all time is involved.