The Los Angeles Chargers fan who went viral during “Monday Night Football” apparently wants to set the record straight: She is an actual fan of the franchise and not an actress.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote a story Tuesday morning questioning whether the Chargers might have paid the fan. Florio’s reasoning was that the female fan was captured celebrating more than a normal fan, and the fact she was celebrating without others in the camera shot.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided an update Tuesday, about 12 hours after she became an instant meme on social media. Pelissero reported the fan who went viral and her husband are season ticket holders and diehard fans who rent cabana suites every season.

Pelissero expressed how they wanted to get the word out as conspiracy theorists like Florio questioned the legitimacy.

Florio himself later identified the fan as Merianne Do. Do and her husband, Tuan Pham, asked the team’s director of premium seating to release their names to push back at the false narratives.

The fan was captured showing a wide range of emotions during LA’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images