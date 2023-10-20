David Pastrnak has scored a lot of goals in his 10 seasons with the Boston Bruins.

His fourth goal of the season came in the second period of Boston’s game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night and it was … well, something you absolutely had to see.

PING PONG PASTA 🍝 pic.twitter.com/Z88ScyPANJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2023

Skating to the net, Pastrnak was tripped from behind by Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic before the Bruins sniper could fully release the puck.

Somehow, someway the puck ended up past San Jose goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and into the back of the net, giving Boston the 3-0 lead.

The internet had a field day with the bizarre finish.

Bizarre goal. Poor goalie couldn't believe it. 🤣 https://t.co/ErBmRQnAnE — Michele (Go Bruins) 🏒💛🖤💛🏒 (@MicheleMyBell71) October 20, 2023

On this edition of “Silly Goose Goals”: pic.twitter.com/Dv5gLhgSGe — Abby (@AbbyPomeroy1) October 20, 2023

The weirdest serving of Pasta you may see all season 🍝 pic.twitter.com/HrhvnuL63X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2023

According to the NHL Public Relations, Pastrnak has recorded 40 goals since the turn of the calendar year which is the most among all players.

Four goals in three games, if Pastrnak keeps this pace up he should notch his second 50-goal season.