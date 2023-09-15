Bruins elite goal-scorer David Pastrnak has only gotten better every season he’s laced up the skates and pulled on Boston’s Spoked-B jersey.

From an 18-year-old rookie who notched 27 points in 47 games to the phenomenal superstar who potted 61 goals and 113 points in the historic 2022-23 season. You can relive all of “Pasta’s Seasons of Goals: 2022-23” exclusively on NESN 360 beginning Friday as the Bruins get ready to open their 100th year in the NHL on Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

Pastrnak was ranked first in NHL Network’s Top 20 wings countdown. The ranking was absolutely justified since Pastrnak was tied for third in the NHL in total points behind Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Pastrnak also finished second in goals to McDavid’s 64.

Former NHL player turned analyst Mike Rupp said during the reveal of the countdown that if it weren’t for the season McDavid had, Pastrnak, without a doubt, would have won the Hart.

“When you’re game planning for the Boston Bruins, you’re game planning for (No.) 88,” Rupp said. “And he still performed. That’s greatness.”

Pastrnak is no longer in the shadow of former linemate Brad Marchand. The talented Czechia native has shown he can score goals while playing with any combination of players within the Bruins organization.

There is speculation that Pastrnak won’t come close to the season he had last year with the retirement of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, but the sniper played most of last season with Pavel Zacha and became a full-fledged driver and playmaker offensively.

Of the 61 goals Pastrnak scored last year, only 18 of them came while the Bruins were on the power play. That means he was only seven goals from scoring 50 even-strength goals.

Pastrnak and Zacha established formidable chemistry as early as training camp, being paired with Krejci to form the Czech line. That chemistry should withstand Krejci’s departure.

The duo should excel with either Brad Marchand or James van Riemsdyk flanked on the left side if Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery keeps two-thirds of the Czech line together entering Boston’s centennial season.