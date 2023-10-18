FOXBORO, Mass. — The personality of Mac Jones is a complicated topic in his third season with the New England Patriots.

Jones’ responses during weekly media availabilities are often delivered without much personality or detail beyond purely the game of football.

In other scenarios, however, Jones has undoubtedly shown his ability to have fun and showed his personality. Remember, this is the same quarterback who joked with a smile as a rookie and did the “Griddy” after a running play during the Pro Bowl and again on a touchdown in the 2022 season.

Over his career in Foxboro, there have been so many different versions of Mac Jones both on and off the field in his own portrayal. On Wednesday, the Patriots quarterback addressed his public persona and how he feels his personality comes off.

“For me, football is a big part of my life,” Jones told reporters. “I also have other parts of my life, you know? I feel like sometimes I’m definitely misconstrued or whatever. I just try to be Mac.”

Specifically, Jones spoke about his relationship with the media and how football prioritizes any information he chooses to share.

“Football is my life and it’s very important to me,” Jones explained. “Standing up here every week, I try to talk with you guys. I have a lot of respect for what you guys do. Hopefully, you guys feel the same. I try to keep it about football. I’m not going to sit up here and talk about personal stuff. I do feel like I’m a very private person. I don’t like to share too many things.”

As he attempts to move forward on and off the field, Jones leads the Patriots into a key divisional matchup on Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills.