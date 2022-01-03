Mac Jones Shares His Side Of Patriots Sideline Laugh With Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick clearly were enjoying themselves late in Sunday’s New England Patriots blowout.

During the fourth quarter of New England’s 50-10 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, CBS cameras caught Jones and Belichick, along with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, sharing a laugh on the sideline.

Jones was asked about that moment — which occurred shortly after he was relieved by veteran backup Brian Hoyer — during a Monday afternoon appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”

“I think we were just talking about the game and all that,” Jones said. “Coach just chimed in. That was pretty much it. But KB definitely can make him laugh. … We were right by where we were supposed to be just in case. We were watching the offense and making sure everything goes smooth.”

Belichick, who said earlier on WEEI that he was “just happy for the team,” certainly seems to have a soft spot for Bourne, the energetic wideout who’s posted career-best numbers in New England’s offense. Earlier this season, an emphatic Bourne stiff-arm prompted a postgame celebration from the Patriots’ longtime head coach.

“I think KB’s just an awesome guy, and he’s very consistent with who he is,” Jones said on WEEI. “He enjoys the game, but he also enjoys the people and the people that he gets the chance to play with. We all love him, and he just brings that energy every day. It’s off the wall, but it’s great, and he’s focused at the same time. He does a great job.