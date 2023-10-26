The Boston Red Sox made the first move of the offseason when they announced Craig Breslow as the organization’s chief baseball officer on Wednesday.

Boston’s biggest rival, the New York Yankees apparently has already started having conversations with the San Diego Padres about superstar outfielder Juan Soto, according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

Martino reported that the conversations are only preliminary, nevertheless, they could potentially give the Yankees an advantage in their rivalry with the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old generation talent would bolster either lineup if the Red Sox or Yankees were to strike up a deal with the Padres, but as expected Soto would not come cheap.

While the Red Sox may be more willing to give up high-end prospects, the Yankees have been more on the reluctant side to give up their young talent in exchange for “right now” superstars.

Would the Padres even be willing to part ways with the 2019 World Series champion?

Padres general manager A.J. Preller told San Diego reporters that his first priority would be to extend Soto, but if the right deal would present itself the club would never dismiss it without doing due diligence.

Soto is entering the final year of his contract in 2024 before becoming a free agent next winter. The three-time All-Star slashed .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs this past season in a disappointing 82-80 Padres season.

The Yankees badly need offensive support to help take pressure off Aaron Judge, along with the need for left-handed power. Soto would fit both needs and on the flip side, the Red Sox could not only use the offensive weapon, but also Soto’s defensive prowess. The issue with Boston — the already crowded outfield.

If the Red Sox were able to land Soto what decisions would need to be made for Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, Masataka Yoshida and Ceddanne Rafaela?

If neither club is able to land Soto this year, they could aggressively pursue him during free agency if the Padres fail to get an extension done.