Bob Cousy Doesn’t Pull Punches When Asked About (Expletive) Bobby Knight

Bobby Knight might’ve been one of the most decorated head coaches in college basketball history, amassing a legendary 29-year career, but in the eyes of Celtics great Bob Cousy, that isn’t the case.

Cousy, who before undergoing a six-championship run with Boston, crossed paths with Knight firsthand during their respective collegiate coaching careers. Leading Boston College, Cousy and the Eagles defeated Knight’s Army squad twice, which prompts Cousy to hold his head up high when looking back over five decades later.

“In the NIT, we were favored and it was a close game and I was intense and on one knee for about the first 37 minutes,” Cousy said, per Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe. “I wanted to beat the (expletive) so badly. We finally got about 8 ahead with two minutes to go and I sat back and relaxed a little.”

Before passing away on Nov. 1, Knight compiled a 902-371 coaching record, sitting fourth all-time in wins. At Indiana, Knight went 662-239 at the helm, leading the way to three national championships and collecting six National Coach of the Year awards along the run.

Yet, Cousy’s wishes of putting Knight’s Army team in the loss column came to fruition in a total of three instances, one being a scrimmage — all in convincing fashion as well, according to Cousy.

However, to Cousy’s recollection, not once was Knight willing to exercise good sportsmanship when handling the trio of defeats.

“We whipped him three times and I have still yet to shake his hand,” Cousy added.

While the ‘Houdini of the Hardwood’ was best known for trick shot-like finishes at the basket and jaw-dropping dimes, Cousy also found success while serving at Boston College for a six-year run. He finished with a 117-38 record with the Eagles, recording four 20-plus-win seasons and a trip to the NIT finals before being inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame in 1970.