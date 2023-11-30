BOSTON — TD Garden hosted the 22nd installment of “The Tradition” with the Boston Sports Museum on Wednesday night to honor several historic figures in the Boston sports community.

The 2023 honorees included notable Boston-related figures like former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley, ex-Patriots running back Kevin Faulk, ex-Celtics head coach Doc Rivers, ex-Bruins forward Bob Sweeney, UFC president Dana White and United States Women’s National Team goalkeeper Briana Scurry.

In joining several icons, this year’s honorees shared a collective theme of gratitude and privilege to be enshrined.

“It feels great, it was home for 45 years,” Eckersley reflected to NESN.com. “It’s taken a lot to get used to. California is where I grew up, but it’s not the same. It’s great to be back. … It means everything to me. It’s an honor.”

History obviously served as a major theme of the night with plenty of stories and memories surrounding the city’s legacy of success in sports.

“I’m blown away,” White told NESN.com. “I love this city. I love Boston sports. … What we’ve been able to enjoy over the last 23 years has been phenomenal. … I love this city. My son says to me all the time, ‘Dad, (thankfully) you’re from Boston.”

“To me, it’s a big deal to be honored with these other Boston sports legends,” White added. “It’s incredible.”

While some legends noted that reaching the status of the honor showed age, the honor remained valuable, nonetheless.

“The legend thing kind of bothers me, because that means you’re old,” Rivers joked with reporters. “It’s awesome. That time will never go away. … It’s an amazing feeling that will never go away.”

For others such as Faulk, being enshrined at “The Tradition” is even more special due to the legacy of athletes that have come before them.

“Do you know the athletes that have come through here?” Faulk reflected with reporters. “When they sent me all the information about the award, to see the guys who received the award before me, that’s all I need to see. It speaks to the character. That meant a whole lot to me.”

While some athletes have been honored in larger Hall of Fame events, being involved with “The Tradition” means just as much.

“It’s great,” Scurry told NESN.com. “Being in the Hall of Fame for soccer was fantastic. Being in the Smithsonian was crazy. This is in the same sphere as those are. I’m honored to be here, I really am.”

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”