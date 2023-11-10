BOSTON — In their first meeting of the season, the Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders in a 5-2 win at TD Garden on Thursday night.

With the win, Boston moves to 11-1-1 while New York moves to 5-4-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The first ten minutes of the game set the tone for a defensive battle throughout the night. With quality plays in the defensive zone and a pair of goaltenders in rhythm, both teams had to take advantage of chances in front of the net.

The Bruins did just that.

With space to work in the first period, Trent Frederic fired a laser of a shot to start the scoring for Boston. After Brock Nelson batted in a tying goal for the Islanders, Charlie Coyle answered in the second period off of a touch pass from Pavel Zacha on the power play to put Boston back in front.

All night long, the Bruins met the Islanders with a response. After Simon Holmstrom tied the game for New York with a short-handed goal, David Pastrnak ripped a shot towards Ilya Sorokin, who initially made the stop before the puck glided past the goal line to restore the Bruins’ lead.

Later in the period, Coyle found himself in front of the net for a key chance and converted once again for his second goal of the night to put the Bruins ahead for good.

With an empty net chance late, Pastrnak gave up the final shot and made a touch pass to Coyle for his teammate to finish off a hat-trick.

After early opportunities, the Bruins found a rhythm on offense for a second straight victory.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Frederic put the Bruins on the board with his third goal of the season.

— Coyle shined for the Bruins with three goals, including one on the power play as well as an assist.

— Pastrnak converted on the power play to put the Bruins ahead in the third period on his 10th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

The Bruins head north of the border for a rivalry matchup on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop at Bell Centre is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.