Celtics Wrap: Boston Bounces Back With Close Win Over Bucks

BOSTON — The Celtics bounced back and defeated the Bucks, 119-116, Wednesday night at TD Garden.

With the victory, Boston improved to 12-3 while Milwaukee dropped to 10-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston wasted no time getting ahead of Milwaukee, establishing its aggression through a Jaylen Brown game-opening poster slam.

From then on, the Celtics stomped their foot on the gas and didn’t stop.

The Celtics made sure the Bucks never snagged a lead, out-shooting them from the field, 3-point range and line. Even when Milwaukee threatened to get back in the contest, scoring 36 points in the second quarter, Boston matched the offensive power run, sprinkling in 38 points while draining six shots from beyond the arc.

Bucks guard Damian Lillard got his first taste of the Milwaukee-Boston rivalry, and turned it up in the fourth quarter with 10 points to push a late-game Bucks bid. The seven-time All-Star finished the night with a game-high 27 points.

Most importantly, the Celtics closed out a win. The Bucks didn’t give in with ease yet Boston’s defensive intensity made up for some — at times — poor offensive execution, allowing Milwaukee to cut into the deficit late.

Boston’s win keeps the C’s atop the Eastern Conference.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown’s offensive efficiency played a major role in setting the tone. The 27-year-old scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting with two rebounds and eight assists.

— Jayson Tatum followed up with a double-double performance, totaling 22 points with 11 rebounds to shake off an uncharacteristic 2-of-9 showing from 3-point range.

— Lillard led Milwaukee, contributing 27 points and climbing back from a relatively slugging three-quarter stretch. The 33-year-old also racked up five rebounds and five assists.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

Back in the win column, the Celtics will return to NBA In-Season Tournament action on Friday afternoon, heading to Orlando to face off against the Magic. Tip-off from Amway Center is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.