Celtics Wrap: Boston Cakewalks Pacers To Continue Undefeated Start

BOSTON — The Celtics remained undefeated after destroying the Pacers, 155-104, on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 4-0 while the Pacers dropped to 2-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Once again, the Celtics had an opportunity to carry on their early season momentum and apply pressure on a subpar Pacers team — and that’s exactly what they did following a 44-point first quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston leaned to its starting five to make easy work of the Pacers and didn’t allow Indiana to take a lead outside the game’s opening minutes.

Jayson Tatum led the punishing charge, scoring a game-high 30 points while all of head coach Joe Mazzulla’s starters — Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday — also hit double figures in scoring. That alone was enough to bury the Pacers and give Boston’s reserve unit a sigh of relief amid an easy night of work in the office.

crafty on the cross ❌ pic.twitter.com/tx3cczW7zn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2023

The Celtics reached the 109-point mark (to Indiana’s 71) by the end of the third quarter, allowing for Mazzulla to shift around the bench rotations and give the starters some always-valuable rest. All eligible roster members played (and scored) and all starters recorded a positive plus-minus.

Story continues below advertisement

Sam Hauser led the reserves with 17 points, connecting on five 3-pointers.

Needless to say, the Pacers never stood a chance.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum recorded double-double No. 2 of the season, tallying 30 points accompanied by 12 rebounds and four assists. The 25-year-old was a plus-36, shooting 9-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-5 from outside range.

— White followed Tatum’s lead with a solid night of his own, scoring 18 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Story continues below advertisement

— Hauser played leader off the bench, scoring 17 points to help put the nail in Indiana’s coffin.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of White draining three-plus outside shots at +310, which proved to be no challenge for the 29-year-old veteran. White shot 3-for-5 from 3-point territory by halftime amid a 13-point first half to clear those odds with ease. A $100 wager placed on White would’ve resulted in a $410 total payout.

UP NEXT

The Celtics, still unbeaten through four games, will next hit the road to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Saturday to begin their NBA In-Season Tournament run. Tip off from Barclays Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.