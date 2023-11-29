The Boston Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls 124-97 on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

With the win the Celtics not only improved to 14-4 on the season, but the 27-point victory boosted Boston in the In-Season Tournament. The Bulls fell to 5-14 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics needed to defeat the Bulls by 23 points and they did so by pouring it on in the fourth quarter.

Led by stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics led by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics didn’t just outscore the Bulls, Boston recorded a season-high 36 assists in the win and collected 49 rebounds.

Boston normally would sit their stars in a matchup that saw a double-digit lead for most of the second half but with the In-Season Tournament advancement on the line Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla wanted to ensure the point differential was secured.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown led all scorers with 30 points, shooting 52.2% from the field, including 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. Brown also collected eight boards.

— Tatum was solid, knocking down 50% of his shots from the field and finishing the night with 21 points.

— Al Horford went 4-for-6 from the three-point line while recording 16 points in the Celtics win.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at TD Garden with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston and Philly split the first two meetings with the Celtics grabbing the win in the most recent game at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 15.