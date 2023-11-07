In their first overtime game of the season, the Boston Celtics fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for their first defeat of the season in a 114-109 loss.

Boston falls to 5-1 while Minnesota moves to 4-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In Monday’s contest, runs and stars changed the game.

Boston could not have gotten a better first minute of action. A block from Kristaps Porzingis, a steal for Jrue Holiday and a pair of transition dunks for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

After the hot start, the Timberwolves stepped up to give Boston its greatest challenge since beating the Miami Heat in the home opener. Minnesota followed its stars Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert into a three-point lead to end the first quarter.

From there, the series of runs commenced. The Celtics scored the first eight points of the second quarter while the Timberwolves enjoyed an 11-3 run in the third quarter.

In a matchup in which stars led the way, two key Celtics set up a comeback to open up top talent. Payton Pritchard pushed the floor while Sam Hauser delivered multiple key three-pointers as Boston worked to erase a seven-point deficit. Tatum responded with a clutch go-ahead three-pointer. The Boston star scored 12 points in the fourth quarter alone.

After Jaylen Brown’s potential game-winner bounced off the rim, the talented teams went back to battle in overtime. In the extra period, Edwards ignited a 9-0 run for the Timberwolves to put the game away and finish with 38 points.

After a dominant run to start the season, the Celtics had their first bump in the road.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown showed up for Boston, pouring in 26 in between a highlight reel of dunks.

— Tatum stayed in rhythm for the Celtics, delivering 32 points with a presence inside the arc on Monday night.

— Porzingis made a number of key plays for the Celtics on both sides of the ball, tallying 20 points, including two three-pointers, with a block and five rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Celtics travel to Philadelphia for a playoff rematch with the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.