The Bruins didn’t show up Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, and the Rangers made them pay.

Boston was trounced 7-4 in the Original Six matchup in New York. It marked the first time this season the Bruins suffered back-to-back losses and the first time since mid-October of last year that the Black and Gold surrendered seven goals in a single contest.

In some fairness to the B’s, the bummer against the Blueshirts was on the second leg of a back-to-back in which Jim Montgomery’s club had to travel. But that clearly wasn’t an admissible excuse for Charlie Coyle, who was very open about his disappointment in Boston’s performance Saturday.

“That’s unacceptable,” Coyle told reporters, per The Athletic. “That’s not the way we do things. There’s no reason for that. I can’t really sit here and tell you why that happened. It shouldn’t happen. We have to fix that next game.”

Montgomery was a bit more transparent than Coyle about the Bruins’ shortcomings in the Big Apple. Boston’s head coach thought his team didn’t play to its identity in the matinee matchup and paid the consequences of giving up its blue line.

The Bruins will try to return to the win column Monday evening when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.