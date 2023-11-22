Jim Irsay opened up about his life in an HBO Sports interview, and the Colts owner immediately turned to the defensive after his recollection about how his arrest in 2014 went viral.

Irsay pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the time. The owner was pulled over after officers claimed they saw him driving erratically, and that he failed a field sobriety test, according to The Indianapolis Star. The Colts owner also “had trouble standing, his speech was slurred and he admitted taking several medications but refused to voluntarily submit to a blood test.” He also was carrying $29,000 in cash in a briefcase and a laundry bag. That bag also had “numerous bottles containing prescription drugs” in it.

Andrea Kremer sat down with Irsay in an in-depth interview that covered multiple topics, including his battle with addiction. He also was asked whether his 2014 arrest, which resulted in a six-game suspension, was his “low point,” and the 64-year-old said no, “because the arrest was wrong,” per The Athletic.

Irsay claimed he had hip surgery at the time, which made it difficult for him to walk and required him to take prescribed medications. He then accused the Indianapolis suburb’s Carmel Police Department of profiling him.

“I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire,” Irsay told Kremer, per The Athletic. “If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

Jim Irsay is the son of former Baltimore Colts owner Robert Irsay, who built his fortune off the heating and ventilation business. Jim Irsay assumed ownership of the Colts after his father’s death.

A 2020 NYU study revealed Black drivers were 20% more likely to be stopped on the road than white drivers. However, Irsay held firm to his truth when it was noted how his comments would read to most people.

“I don’t care what it sounds like. It’s the truth,” Irsay said. “You know, Andrea, I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth and I know the truth.”

The Carmel Police Department said Tuesday it “was very sorry to hear that comment about our officers and our department.”

Social media blasted the Colts owner for his belief that rich, white billionaires were a disproportionate target of prejudice, and fans noted that police likely pulled him over because he was driving uncontrollably while under the influence rather than paying for a taxi or ride-share service. However, Irsay wasn’t pleased with how his interview on HBO Sports was framed.

“HBO’s Real Sports is why ‘Kicking the Stigma’ is so important to our efforts, defeating the Stigma of the DISEASE of Addiction/Alcoholism,” Irsay posted on X. “If I had overcome Pancreatic Cancer, I’m a courageous hero/instead Bryan Gumbel treats me with mean spirited contempt. So Sad.”

Irsay launched “Kicking the Stigma” in 2020 to raise awareness about mental health.