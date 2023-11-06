Sunday night “was everything” for Damar Hamlin.

The Bills’ Week 9 primetime matchup with the Bengals brought Hamlin back to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, where the Buffalo safety was at the center of a chilling scene last season. Amid a “Monday Night Football” matchup in early January, Hamlin experienced an episode of cardiac arrest after an on-field collision and needed to have his heartbeat restored on the turf before he was transported to a local hospital.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 11/6, 11:27am
Denver Broncos
DEN
+298
Mon 11/13, 8:15 PM
BUF -7.5 O/U 45.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-377

The 25-year-old miraculously made a full recovery and was able to rejoin the Bills for this season. Hamlin did not play in Sunday night’s game, but after Buffalo’s 24-18 loss, he spent nearly 15 minutes near midfield where he surely experienced a wide range of emotions.

Hamlin posted about the scene on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me,” Hamlin wrote.

It proved to be an eventful weekend for Hamlin. The night before the Bills-Bengals contest, Hamlin had dinner with 10 members of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff who helped save his life.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Ugly Loss Didn’t Do Patriots Any Good In 2024 NFL Draft Order

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports Images