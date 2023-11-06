Sunday night “was everything” for Damar Hamlin.

The Bills’ Week 9 primetime matchup with the Bengals brought Hamlin back to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, where the Buffalo safety was at the center of a chilling scene last season. Amid a “Monday Night Football” matchup in early January, Hamlin experienced an episode of cardiac arrest after an on-field collision and needed to have his heartbeat restored on the turf before he was transported to a local hospital.

The 25-year-old miraculously made a full recovery and was able to rejoin the Bills for this season. Hamlin did not play in Sunday night’s game, but after Buffalo’s 24-18 loss, he spent nearly 15 minutes near midfield where he surely experienced a wide range of emotions.

Hamlin posted about the scene on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me,” Hamlin wrote.

It proved to be an eventful weekend for Hamlin. The night before the Bills-Bengals contest, Hamlin had dinner with 10 members of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff who helped save his life.