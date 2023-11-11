Mookie Betts continued to elevate his game on both sides of the diamond in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, prompting some offseason consideration of how to utilize the versatile defender come 2024.

During Major League Baseball’s GM meetings, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes hinted at the potential plan going forward for Betts.

Rather than keeping Betts as the everyday Dodgers right fielder for 162 games, Los Angeles will play the 31-year-old more at second base, Gomes indicated, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Gomes pointed out injuries hampering the development of prospect Miguel Vargas as a premier cause for the shift. The thought is moving Vargas from the infield to alleviate any strain while allowing Betts — a proven capable infielder — to open a corner outfield spot for Vargas.

Aside from finishing fourth in total hits (179) in the National League while also blasting a career-high 39 home runs, Betts’ greatest value to the Dodgers arguably wasn’t even with the bat. In a presumably tight NL MVP race, the one element that separates Betts from the rest is the adept ability to provide Gold Glove-caliber defense at multiple positions, in essence, giving Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts a luxury of lineup flexibility.

Not many players have the ability to provide their teams with that, and since departing the Boston Red Sox in 2020, Los Angeles has put Betts’ glovework to the test around the diamond.

“It’s hard not to say Mookie’s the Most Valuable Player,” Roberts said in September, per Dodger Blue video. “… I think Mookie’s ability to come in and play on the dirt, which gave runway to Jason Heyward to play right field, I feel good about saying I’d give him the slight nod.”

Last season, Betts played 70 games at second base, recording a 99.1 fielding percentage, which boosted up to 93.5 over the course of 16 appearances at shortstop. That was the first time the seven-time All-Star ever played shortstop at the big league level and to no surprise, the 2018 American League MVP winner handled the challenge with ease.

Nothing suggests that won’t remain the case in 2024.