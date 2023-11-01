Former NFL QB Admits Mac Jones Reached Out For Patriots Help

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has had an eventful rollercoaster as an NFL quarterback since playing as a standout rookie in 2021.

Since then, despite poor coaching in 2022 along with years of lacking help from skill players, Jones has struggled mightily and put his future of being a franchise quarterback in doubt.

During his downspin, Jones had apparently sought help for the offense and his game outside of New England, which did not sit well with several figures within the Patriots organization.

Recently, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky noted that he texted with the New England quarterback to discuss his play. On Wednesday, Orlovsky added that Jones was the one who initiated the conversation.

“I’ve had guys reach out to me and ask for it,” Orlovsky said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show. “Mac had reached out awhile back and had kind of said, ‘Hey, if you see anything good or bad, please let me know.'”

While Jones has been proactive in trying to improve his game and reinvigorate the potential he played with as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2021.

The third-year quarterback has shown flashes this year, but has lacked overall consistency and struggled with turnovers.

Jones looks to get back on track when the Patriots host the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

