How Jeremy Swayman Felt About Bruins’ Goalie Decision After Benching

Jeremy Swayman won’t have to wait long for an opportunity to redeem himself.

Swayman was pulled from Monday night’s loss in Columbus after the Blue Jackets took a 2-0 lead a little less than six minutes into the second period. It marked the first time this season head coach Jim Montgomery swapped goalies in the middle of a game.

But after having a “good meeting” about the decision with Swayman on Tuesday, Montgomery elected to tab the 25-year-old netminder as Boston’s starter for Thursday night’s home game against the San Jose Sharks. Speaking with the media Wednesday, Swayman opened up about receiving the chance to get right back out there following his benching.

“Definitely excited to get another whack at it,” Swayman told reporters, per WEEI. “I mean, it’s a long season. We roll day by day, right? Yesterday’s in the past, and that’s what our culture is, that’s what our mindset is. We got two points on the line tomorrow, and that’s all we care about.”

Thursday night’s tilt has the makings for a confidence-booster for Swayman. The Sharks enter the matchup ranked dead last in the NHL in goals scored, netting only 36 across their 22 contests to date.

NESN’s complete coverage of the matchup begins at 6 p.m. ET.