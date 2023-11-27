Boston Celtics fans are well-aware how important playing with energy and effort is to Marcus Smart. And if they didn’t know it already, Smart’s new teammates understand it as well.

The veteran guard, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason, got in the face of his teammates and delivered a passionate speech Sunday night, according to multiple media members in attendance.

Smart told his teammates their effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves was “embarrassing,” among other things. Memphis fell to 3-13 on the season after the 119-97 defeat.

During last timeout Marcus Smart screaming at his teammates “it’s embarrassing, it’s embarrassing” among other things. pic.twitter.com/fiKziJYOmG — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 27, 2023

marcus smart just gave the grizzlies bench one of the most passionate speeches i’ve ever seen a player give his team. said “this is f*cking embarrassing” several times, talked about how fans are paying to come watch them and they’re not even trying pic.twitter.com/sxv4pL3jis — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 27, 2023

Smart did so in street clothes given the former Defensive Player of the Year has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Smart, who has not played since Nov. 14, averaged 12.5 points on 42.9% from the field in his first 11 games with the organization.