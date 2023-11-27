Boston Celtics fans are well-aware how important playing with energy and effort is to Marcus Smart. And if they didn’t know it already, Smart’s new teammates understand it as well.
The veteran guard, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason, got in the face of his teammates and delivered a passionate speech Sunday night, according to multiple media members in attendance.
Smart told his teammates their effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves was “embarrassing,” among other things. Memphis fell to 3-13 on the season after the 119-97 defeat.
Smart did so in street clothes given the former Defensive Player of the Year has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Smart, who has not played since Nov. 14, averaged 12.5 points on 42.9% from the field in his first 11 games with the organization.
