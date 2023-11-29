MLB Trade Rumors: Former Red Sox Being ‘Aggressively’ Shopped

Minnesota might prove to be nothing more than a pit stop in Christian Vázquez’s Major League Baseball career.

Appearing on “Foul Territory” last week, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported the Twins are “looking at shedding payroll” and have “aggressively tried to move certain players.” One of those players reportedly is Vázquez, who signed a three-year contract with the organization in free agency last year.

Minnesota would clear up $20 million if it’s able to completely offload the remainder of Vázquez’s contract. That now sounds like an inflated price for a player who is coming off one of the worst seasons of his nine-year big league career.

Nonetheless, Murray believes there would be a market for Vázquez, a two-time World Series champion. The MLB insider pointed out how Vázquez received “pretty strong interest” from the San Diego Padres last year and could also be a target for the Miami Marlins, who are looking to improve behind the dish.

A return to Boston feels unlikely for Vázquez, a 2008 ninth-round pick by the Red Sox who spent 15 years with the franchise. The Red Sox had a chance to retain Vázquez last winter but instead chose to roll with the catching tandem of Connor Wong and Reese McGuire. Wong emerged as a capable everyday catcher and McGuire was solid when healthy.

The next steps for Vázquez potentially could be determined next week when the league holds its Winter Meetings.