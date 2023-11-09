NBA Rumors: Former Celtics Center Garnering Early Trade Interest

Daniel Theis isn’t satisfied being limited to a non-existent playing role with the Indiana Pacers, prompting some early-season trade interest for the former Boston Celtics center.

Theis, 31, landed in Indiana through a 2022 trade that allowed the Celtics to acquire Malcolm Brogdon. From then on, it went downhill for the veteran big, who in Boston, was utilized for a great deal of defensive possession.

For the Pacers, however, Theis played just seven games last season and hasn’t made an appearance throughout the 2023-24 campaign. Taking notice of that, the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have emerged as a trade destination for Theis in the wake of the injury to Mason Plumlee.

“One player they’re showing interest in, I’m told, is Pacers big man Daniel Theis,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday. “The Pacers are not rushed, but are open to a potential move with Theis as he has yet to play this season, following a standout FIBA World Cup en route to a Gold Medal with Germany, averaging 11 points, five rebounds and 59% shooting over the summer.”

It’s come to the point where keeping Theis on board makes little-to-no sense for Indiana.

The Pacers owe Theis $9.1 this season, plus there’s a $9.5 million club option that the organization most likely won’t even consider picking up. Instead of utilizing Theis, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle has leaned on youngsters Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin alongside Myles Turner.

That’s understandably prompted a displeased Theis who just wants to get back on the floor on a night-to-night basis.

“Obviously after a great summer, I’m not happy with the situation I’m in right now,” Theis told Brian Robb of MassLive before Indiana’s November matchup in Boston. “I want to play and take all the good stuff from the summer into the season but it’s a long season. We are going to see what’s going on and what’s happening.”