Shaquille Leonard’s release last week caught many by surprise. But what shouldn’t come as a shock is that teams now are kicking the tires on the former Indianapolis Colts linebacker.

The Dallas Cowboys are among those showing interest in Leonard, as confirmed by head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I don’t have anything to report on Shaq, but yes, definitely, there’s interest,” McCarthy told reporters Sunday, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

Dallas will host Leonard on a visit this week, as first reported by Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero followed up and reported Leonard will visit the Cowboys on Tuesday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Philadelphia Eagles also are interested in Leonard. NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported the Eagles are increasing their interest.

The 28-year-old Leonard was cut by the Colts last Tuesday. He passed through waivers, likely because of the money that remained on his contract, and now is available on the open market. Leonard is a three-time All-Pro who was considered one of the best linebackers in the league before he suffered a back injury in 2022.

Leonard started nine games for Indianapolis this season.