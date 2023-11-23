The first half of the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers brought a ton of entertainment to football fans.

The halftime show? Not so much.

Jack Harlow performed before the sold-out Ford Field crowd while the pair of NFC North teams geared up for the final two quarters of their Week 12 contest. From a comically minimalistic stage set-up to a series of songs bereft of energy and showmanship, there was plenty about the Turkey Day act to roast.

And that’s exactly what countless fans did on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This jack harlow set budget was like 36 dollars — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 23, 2023

This Jack Harlow halftime show… pic.twitter.com/qtcgW7c6se — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 23, 2023

The Jack Harlow halftime set pic.twitter.com/QNIedQP0Db — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 23, 2023

Jack Harlow trying to get the Detroit crowd fired up pic.twitter.com/xJdxvvj7Vf — John m (@john_m_98) November 23, 2023

Feels like Jack Harlow had no chance with that set design.. he was walking on plastic at one point — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2023

Jack Harlow performing on the Mall Santa's setup. pic.twitter.com/VUggUWnZyp — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 23, 2023

Fortunately for fans in attendance and watching at home, the chaos between the longtime rivals resumed once Harlow stopped putting spectators to sleep.