The first half of the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers brought a ton of entertainment to football fans.

The halftime show? Not so much.

Jack Harlow performed before the sold-out Ford Field crowd while the pair of NFC North teams geared up for the final two quarters of their Week 12 contest. From a comically minimalistic stage set-up to a series of songs bereft of energy and showmanship, there was plenty about the Turkey Day act to roast.

And that’s exactly what countless fans did on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fortunately for fans in attendance and watching at home, the chaos between the longtime rivals resumed once Harlow stopped putting spectators to sleep.

Featured image via David Reginek/USA TODAY Sports Images