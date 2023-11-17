Patriots Reporter Calls Charissa Thompson’s Admission ‘Infuriating’

It’s been a rough week for FOX Sports and NFL on Prime Video host Charissa Thompson, whose recent comments sparked outrage across the sports media world.

New England Patriots reporter Tamara Brown was just the latest to voice her displeasure.

In case you’re unaware, in an interview with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” Thompson recently admitted to fabricating her reports during a stint as an NFL sideline reporter in the late 2000s.

“I’ve said this before, so I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again. I would make up the report sometimes, because the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime, or it was too late and I didn’t want to screw up the report,” Thompson said, per “Pardon My Take.” “I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up.'”

Story continues below advertisement

There was no shortage of strong reactions, with former NESN sideline host Kathryn Tappen calling the admission “deplorable,” ESPN’s Lisa Salters saying she was “disgusted,” by them and Thompson’s co-worker, Andrea Kremer, saying she was “sickened by the insulting mockery being made of sideline reporting.”

In Brown, Thompson received a response from someone who wants to hold the position but has yet to break through.

“As a black woman who’s been GRINDING to get a network job as a sideline reporter this is infuriating,” Patriots host Tamara Brown wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday. “I’ve been told I wasn’t ready, nothing was open, left on read… you name it. Yet there are people like (Thompson) in these roles not taking it seriously.”

The responses will undoubtedly continue to pile up, though Thompson has yet to receive any formal punishment from her employers.