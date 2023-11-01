The Rangers can make franchise history Wednesday night at Chase Field.

Texas is one win away from its first World Series championship. Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and company put the Diamondbacks on the brink of elimination Tuesday with an 11-7 victory in the desert.

The visitors will give the Game 5 ball to veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi with hopes of clinching the Fall Classic. Arizona will try to keep its season alive with help from ace Zac Gallen, who allowed three runs on four hits over five innings in the opener.

Here’s how to watch World Series Game 5:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:03 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams:Fubo — free trial | FOX

Featured image via Joe Rondone/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network