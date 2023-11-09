The Red Sox reportedly looked at their fiercest rival as a potential source for a reinforcement last season.

According to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, citing “major league sources,” Gleyber Torres was a trade target for Boston this past summer. The Red Sox ultimately didn’t make a move for Torres before the Major League Baseball deadline passed, but the club reportedly could “loop back” on the conversation with the New York Yankees about the two-time All-Star.

“Torres is viewed by some in the Red Sox’s organization as an excellent fit, offering the kind of stability at second base the team didn’t possess in 2023,” Bradford wrote in a column published Thursday morning.

Torres is about the enter his final year of arbitration, so the Yankees theoretically could look into trading him to avoid potentially losing the 26-year-old for nothing after the 2024 season. Coming off a season in which he set new career highs in games played (158) and hits (163), Torres is estimated to make $14.6 million this coming season, per Spotrac.

Boston could use an upgrade at second base. As it stands, Luis Urías, Pablo Reyes, Enmanuel Valdez and Ceddanne Rafaela are the club’s options to slot in at the position to start the season. Pairing Torres with Trevor Story would give the Red Sox a dynamic middle infield, but the Bronx Bombers might be reluctant to help out their longtime foe.

Fortunately for Boston, there are other practical options out there if the franchise is looking to bolster its infield depth.