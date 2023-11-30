What Dennis Eckersley Wants To See From Red Sox Offseason

BOSTON — For years after his playing days, former Red Sox pitcher and NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley broke down the game at Fenway Park.

Now in his retirement from both baseball and the broadcast booth, Eckersley still keeps an eye on the team that was at the center of his life for years. As the Red Sox prepare to upgrade their roster before entering the 2024 season, the Hall of Famer echoed the team’s need to begin with the starting rotation.

“It’s pitching, right?” Eckersley said while being honored at “The Tradition” at TD Garden on Wednesday. “You could get Blake Snell. You could get a couple of guys. Is it that simple? I like the bullpen. A couple of starters you’ve got to get. Second base, too.”

With a team that needs direction in order to return to contention, Eckersley spoke highly of 2013 World Series champion and Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

“He’s a genius,” Eckersley said. “If anybody can do it, he can do it. That’s the nature of this business anyways, isn’t it? The smartest man wins.

The Red Sox look to return to the playoffs in 2024 for the first time since 2021.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”