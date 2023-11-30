BOSTON — For years after his playing days, former Red Sox pitcher and NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley broke down the game at Fenway Park.

Now in his retirement from both baseball and the broadcast booth, Eckersley still keeps an eye on the team that was at the center of his life for years. As the Red Sox prepare to upgrade their roster before entering the 2024 season, the Hall of Famer echoed the team’s need to begin with the starting rotation.

“It’s pitching, right?” Eckersley said while being honored at “The Tradition” at TD Garden on Wednesday. “You could get Blake Snell. You could get a couple of guys. Is it that simple? I like the bullpen. A couple of starters you’ve got to get. Second base, too.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 11/29, 11:07pm
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
-245
Sun 12/3, 1:00 PM
LAC -5.5 O/U 41.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+199

With a team that needs direction in order to return to contention, Eckersley spoke highly of 2013 World Series champion and Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s a genius,” Eckersley said. “If anybody can do it, he can do it. That’s the nature of this business anyways, isn’t it? The smartest man wins.

The Red Sox look to return to the playoffs in 2024 for the first time since 2021.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”

More MLB:

What Dennis Eckersley Wants To See From Red Sox Offseason

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images