Jim Montgomery opted for an abnormal personnel decision in the Bruins’ third straight loss Monday evening.

Boston’s head coach pulled starting goaltender Jeremy Swayman after the Blue Jackets took a 2-0 lead a little less than six minutes into the second period in Columbus. Swayman’s exit marked the first time this season the Bruins changed goalies in the middle of a game.

Speaking with the media after Boston’s 5-2 loss, Montgomery revealed Swayman asked him why he was pulled after Linus Ullmark moved from the bench to in between the pipes. The Bruins head coach didn’t provide Swayman with an answer at the time of the inquiry and told him they would discuss it Tuesday.

While Montgomery didn’t immediately offer insight to Swayman, the second-year bench boss did explain the move to reporters after his club’s third straight game of allowing five-plus goals. The swap was made in an attempt to “slow the game down” and also send a message that the team needed to “pick it up.”

Boston will try to snap out of its ongoing funk on home ice Thursday night.