Bailey Zappe had every reason to be excited after leading the New England Patriots to a 21-18 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night.

As they normally do following a win, the Patriots peeled back the curtain on the team’s locker room celebration by releasing a video on social media of the postgame scene.

Players and coaches were shown congratulating one another and Zappe had a very warm rejoice with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Zappe gave O’Brien a big high-five before putting his arms around him.

But when Zappe noticed that Bill Belichick wasn’t standing too far away, he acted much differently.

All Belichick got from Zappe was an awkward thumbs up before the signal-caller walked over to give the legendary head coach a handshake with a very serious look on his face.

You can watch Zappe’s vastly different celebration with O’Brien and Belichick here:

Did what we had to do.



Inside the Patriots locker room after the win in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/q62G9pPSUS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 8, 2023

It’s comical how lighthearted Zappe was with O’Brien before trying to show a more measured and business-like approach in front of Belichick.

Belichick had to be pleased with what he saw on the field out of Zappe, who earned his second straight start taking over for Mac Jones. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but Zappe did enough by completing 19-of-28 passes for 240 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

It’s tough seeing a similar celebration taking place again next week as the Patriots have the daunting assignment of taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.