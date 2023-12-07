Bill Belichick won’t need to use this upcoming Saturday as a game preparation day with the New England Patriots playing on Thursday this week.

And with some time freed up in his schedule, Belichick has made other plans.

He’ll still be at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, though, as ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced Thursday evening that the legendary coach will be the guest picker on the show with Army and Navy taking their historic showdown to Foxboro for the first time.

It’s not a surprise that the popular pregame show wanted Belichick to make an appearance. The surprising part might be that he actually said yes. Belichick has deep-rooted ties to the Navy football program as his father, Steve, was a scout and coach for the Midshipmen for over 30 years.

There’s not much question as to which side Belichick will go with when forced to make a selection on who will win America’s Game. But having Belichick on the show will undoubtedly be a treat for viewers with him telling stories about Navy and giving insight into the game and college football.

Before Belichick can do that, he leads the 2-10 Patriots on “Thursday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.